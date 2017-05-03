ESPN SportsCenter 6 Co-Host Michael Smith: Every City in America Is Racist
On Tuesday, SC6 co-host Michael Smith intensely overreacted to the racist actions of a small contingent fans at a Major League Baseball game at Boston's Fenway Park, using what they did to tag every city in America as "racist." The previous evening, Adam Jones, an outfielder for the visiting Baltimore Orioles, was, as reported in USA Today "pelted...with a bag of peanuts," and, quoting Jones, was "called the N-word a handful of times."
