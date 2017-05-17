Davis homers twice in extra innings, Orioles edge Tigers
Chris Davis homered in the 12th inning and again in the 13th, and the Baltimore Orioles finally held on after the second one, outlasting the Detroit Tigers 13-11 on Tuesday night.
