Curt Schilling maintains that Boston fans did not racially taunt Adam Jones when the Baltimore Orioles outfielder played at Fenway Park earlier this month. Curt Schilling still says Adam Jones is lying about racist taunts Curt Schilling maintains that Boston fans did not racially taunt Adam Jones when the Baltimore Orioles outfielder played at Fenway Park earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.