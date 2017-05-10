Boston rushes to apologize after racist taunts of athlete

Fans at Boston's Fenway Park gave Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones a loud ovation on Tuesday and the city, state and Red Sox officials apologized to the player, the day after he said he was subjected to racial taunting during a game there. Civil rights advocates said the Monday night incident at Boston's historic ballpark illustrated simmering racism that is pervasive in a city that considers itself one of the most liberal in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJYI-AM Milwaukee.