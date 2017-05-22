Around the AL East, Week 7: Orioles remain half-game out of first place
The Orioles' 3-3 week allowed them to keep pace with the Yankees , but there were many tense moments that could have had disastrous results. Two of the team's victories were of the extra inning variety, which seems to be an advantage for the Orioles.
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
