Around the AL East, Week 6: The Orioles hit their first skid of the year

After re-claiming first place with two exciting wins against the Nationals in Baltimore to start the week, the Orioles went on to lose four consecutive one-run games and fell back to second place. The most disappointing performance by an Oriole this year has no doubt been Kevin Gausman.

