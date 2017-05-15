Around the AL East, Week 6: The Orioles hit their first skid of the year
After re-claiming first place with two exciting wins against the Nationals in Baltimore to start the week, the Orioles went on to lose four consecutive one-run games and fell back to second place. The most disappointing performance by an Oriole this year has no doubt been Kevin Gausman.
