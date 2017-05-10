Alec Asher is an unexpectedly good find for the Orioles

Watching Alec Asher last night in the bottom of the 8th inning, the big-browed righty snuck a pitch past Matt Wieters that was the baseball equivalent of LeBron James dunking over some rookie second-round schlep. You know, the kind of pitch that makes you aggressively nudge the person next to you like a jaw-dropped Elaine Benes.

