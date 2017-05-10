10 Things to Know for Today

In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, a South Korean army soldier stands at the Military Armistice Committee meeting room at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, which separates the two Koreas. The notion of a substantive sit-down between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump - the most gazed-upon figures of this moment in the planet's history - is a staggering prospect and a potential logistical nightmare if the two countries ever tried to make it happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.