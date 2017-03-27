Whicker: Call closers overrated if you want, but MLB disagrees
Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton converted all 47 of his save opportunities in 2016, allowing just four earned runs all season for a playoff team, but he didn't receive much respect when it came to MVP or Cy Young votes, again proving the differing views on the value of closers. The Chicago Cubs had him, and packaged him with three others to get Aroldis Chapman, the 103-mph reliever, from the Yankees.
