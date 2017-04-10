Umpire Dale Scott leaves game after b...

Umpire Dale Scott leaves game after being struck in mask

Home plate umpire Dale Scott left the field on a spinal board in the eighth inning of Friday night's game between the Orioles and Blue Jays after being hit in the face mask by a foul tip from Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo. Scott recoiled after the ball struck the bottom of his mask, staggering backward before going down on one knee.

