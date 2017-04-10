Tillman slated for rehab appearance at Bowie
Following Chris Tillman 's two innings of work at extended spring on Tuesday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said it would be a 50-50 decision on whether the right-hander would continue to rehabilitate his right shoulder injury at Double-A Bowie, or remain in Sarasota, Fla. Just 24 hours later, Showalter announced Tillman would indeed take the next step toward rejoining the O's by making his first rehab outing with Bowie on Monday.
