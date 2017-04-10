Tillman slated for rehab appearance a...

Tillman slated for rehab appearance at Bowie

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Following Chris Tillman 's two innings of work at extended spring on Tuesday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said it would be a 50-50 decision on whether the right-hander would continue to rehabilitate his right shoulder injury at Double-A Bowie, or remain in Sarasota, Fla. Just 24 hours later, Showalter announced Tillman would indeed take the next step toward rejoining the O's by making his first rehab outing with Bowie on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC