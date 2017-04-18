The Orioles have finally gotten Adam ...

The Orioles have finally gotten Adam Jones to play deeper

19 hrs ago Read more: Camden Chat

One of the strange subplots of the recent Orioles offseason was the little back and forth between center fielder Adam Jones and general manager Dan Duquette about the state of the Orioles outfield. You might remember that Jones advocated for a more athletic outfield and Duquette offered one of his trademark seemingly-tactless replies suggesting that Jones could help by playing deeper.

