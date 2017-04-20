Sports programs touch all the bases, enrolling younger players in Baltimore County
The Baltimore Orioles open their season this week and youth baseball teams for all ages and abilities are getting ready in Arbutus, Catonsville and Baltimore Highlands. Baltimore Highlands, where youth programs are entering a third year after going dormant in 2014 because of a lack of players, has seen interest rebound and nearly 100 players had signed up by the end of last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC