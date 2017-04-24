Retaliating? Throw at ribs or butt cheek
Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez said if you're going to retaliate, then throw at somebody's ribs or his rear end and not at somebody's head, when referencing Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes, who threw behind Baltimore's Manny Machado last Sunday. Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has chimed in with his opinion about the pitch that Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes threw behind Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado's head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC