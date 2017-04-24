Retaliating? Throw at ribs or butt cheek

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez said if you're going to retaliate, then throw at somebody's ribs or his rear end and not at somebody's head, when referencing Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes, who threw behind Baltimore's Manny Machado last Sunday. Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has chimed in with his opinion about the pitch that Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes threw behind Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado's head.

