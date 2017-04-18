Reds' Arroyo gets first win since 2014 behind Duvall's slam

Adam Duvall hit his first career grand slam, Joey Votto had a two-run shot and Bronson Arroyo got his first win in almost three years, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Arroyo allowed three runs in five innings, including Adam Jones' two-run homer in the fifth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.