Red Sox offense flat again in shutout loss to Baltimore Orioles; Dustin Pedroia exits with leg in...
Drew Pomeranz did his part from the mound, holding down an Orioles team that has the fewest losses in baseball so far this season. Pomeranz allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings, but the Red Sox were shutout in a 2-0 loss in Baltimore.
