Rays play 'bullpen game' to shut out Orioles

The intrigue and suspicions buzzed quickly around Camden Yards on Tuesday night when about 20 minutes before first pitch, rookie Austin Pruitt was seen warming up in the Rays bullpen rather than scheduled starter Erasmo Ramirez. Just that in looking at the cloudy skies after daylong rain, they had the bright idea to hold Ramirez back "due to uncertainty in the weather forecast," meaning they expected rain early in the night and didn't want it to cut short his start as he was filling in for injured Jake Odorizzi.

