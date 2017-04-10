Pomeranz 'powerful' in first Fenway victory
In winning at Fenway Park for the first time in his career on Tuesday night, Drew Pomeranz accomplished a more important first for the Red Sox. over the Orioles was the first time Pomeranz truly had electric stuff since the trade last July 14 that brought him to Boston from San Diego.
