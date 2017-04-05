O's recap: Deep home runs power Orioles as Bundy stymies Blue Jays in 3-1 win

The Orioles are proud of their long-standing reputation as a lineup full of fence-busting behemoths, and they stayed in character on the way to Wednesday night's 3-1 victory and a sweep of the short season-opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park. Adam Jones got it started with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot that scored Jonathan Schoop and gave the O's a one-run lead in the third inning.

