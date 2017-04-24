Orioles-Yankees series preview: The r...

Orioles-Yankees series preview: The real battle for first place

14 hrs ago

Remember how the Yankees sold off veteran players at last year's trade deadline and were supposed to not have much chance to compete for the remainder of last season or this season? That never really came true last season, much to my chagrin, as they did well enough after the sell-off. In the process, the Yankees collected some prospects that should help them in the future, and this year, without that new talent even being at the MLB level, the Yankees are chasing the Orioles for first place in the American League East early in the season.

