Orioles use long ball to get past the Red Sox
APRIL 09: Trey Mancini #16 of the Baltimore Orioles is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 9, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. ORG XMIT: 700010307 less BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 09: Trey Mancini #16 of the Baltimore Orioles is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 9, 2017 ... more Trey Mancini hit two of Baltimore's five home runs, all in the first three innings, and the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 12-5 on Wednesday night.
