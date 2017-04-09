Orioles unravel after getting lead against the Yankees and suffer their first loss, 7-3

In the first two games of the three-game series at Oriole Park, the Yankees took significant leads in the early innings, only to have the O's battle back to take the lead and watch their air-tight bullpen make it stand. This time, it was the Orioles who jumped out to a three-run lead behind left-hander Wade Miley , and it was the bullpen that finally took its first lumps of the young season in a 7-3 Yankees victory before 42,487 that ended the Orioles' four-game, season-opening winning streak.

