Orioles slugger Trumbo isn't hitting the mark

18 hrs ago

Just before Seth Smith thrillingly watched four Danny Farquhar pitches hug the strike zone, resulting in the Orioles dousing the man of the moment with the fresh feeling of ice cold water, Mark Trumbo had another chance to stride away from his current 36 wRC+ form. In a 1-0 count, Trumbo was on the receiving end of a hanging Alex Colome cutter at 89 MPH, such a pitch destined for one true outcome: banishment over the fence.

