Orioles rookie Trey Mancini hits 2 HRs; his bats launch 2 others
For the second time in three games, Mancini launched two home runs, the second of which led teammates Craig Gentry and Manny Machado to try their luck with Mancini's bat. Three batters after Mancini's second home run, Gentry grabbed one of the rookie's Louisville Slugger C243 model bats and hit a two-run homer of his own.
