Orioles-Red Sox tensions rise after M...

Orioles-Red Sox tensions rise after Machado's slide into second base injures Pedroia

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Two clubhouses had very different opinions of third baseman Manny Machado 's slide into second base that injured Dustin Pedroia in the eighth inning of the Orioles ' 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Camden Yards. Inside a heated Red Sox clubhouse, manager John Farrell called foul, saying that Machado slide attempt to break up a double play on Mark Trumbo 's ground ball to shortstop was an "extremely late slide" that violated the slide rule enacted last year to protect middle infielders from injury while attempting to turn double plays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,494,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC