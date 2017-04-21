Orioles-Red Sox tensions rise after Machado's slide into second base injures Pedroia

Two clubhouses had very different opinions of third baseman Manny Machado 's slide into second base that injured Dustin Pedroia in the eighth inning of the Orioles ' 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Camden Yards. Inside a heated Red Sox clubhouse, manager John Farrell called foul, saying that Machado slide attempt to break up a double play on Mark Trumbo 's ground ball to shortstop was an "extremely late slide" that violated the slide rule enacted last year to protect middle infielders from injury while attempting to turn double plays.

