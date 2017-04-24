Orioles prospects (4/29): Andino hit a HR! That happened
Robert Andino somehow has four home runs on the year, and his fourth came last night in the Tides win. Call him up for the Boston series next week! Johnny Giavotella went 2-for-4 with a double to boost his batting average to .290.
