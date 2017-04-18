Orioles prospect Cedric Mullins talks hot start, adjusting to corner outfield spots

Orioles outfield prospect Cedric Mullins was named the Eastern League's Player of the Week for last week's performance, and this week he took time out of his schedule dominating opposing pitchers to chat about his continued development and hot start at the dish in Bowie. Through 12 games this year, Mullins is hitting .412, cracking 10 extra base hits with four home runs.

