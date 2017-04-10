Orioles place closer Britton on 10-da...

Orioles place closer Britton on 10-day DL with sore forearm

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Baltimore Orioles closing pitcher Zach Britton celebrates with Welington Castillo after the Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Baltimore Orioles closing pitcher Zach Britton celebrates with Welington Castillo after the Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16) May '16 Anonymous 1
News Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Baltimore Orioles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC