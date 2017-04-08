Orioles notes: Chris Tillman takes next step in rehab, injury updates and more

Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez, bullpen and Seth Smith home run that gave the Orioles the 6-5 win over the Yankees. Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez, bullpen and Seth Smith home run that gave the Orioles the 6-5 win over the Yankees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.