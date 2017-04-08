Orioles notes: Chris Tillman takes next step in rehab, injury updates and more
Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez, bullpen and Seth Smith home run that gave the Orioles the 6-5 win over the Yankees. Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez, bullpen and Seth Smith home run that gave the Orioles the 6-5 win over the Yankees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC