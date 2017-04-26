Orioles' home run reliance keeping them afloat again offensively in April

At no point in the last few years has anyone in the Orioles ' clubhouse - especially manager Buck Showalter - apologized for the fact that their team's primary source of offense is the home run. These two days against the Tampa Bay Rays have illustrated that more than anything else, with three home runs helping turn a 3-0 early deficit into a signature 6-3 win Monday but a two-hit effort in a bullpen game for the Rays leading to a 2-0 loss Tuesday.

