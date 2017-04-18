Orioles' Hardy singles in 10th for 2-...

Orioles' Hardy singles in 10th for 2-1 win over Reds

J.J. Hardy singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Thursday night, and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 2-1 victory and an interleague series win over the Cincinnati Reds. Hardy fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before driving in Mark Trumbo from second base with his single off Blake Wood .

