Orioles early notes: Smith's hamstring plus more on Rickard, Britton, D. Alvarez, Mullins

Outfielder Seth Smith saw improvement in his strained right hamstring - he tested the leg by running in the outfield and taking batting practice before Friday night's series opener against the Boston Red Sox - a marked improvement the Orioles needed to see as they neared a decision on whether to place him on the 10-day disabled list. The club didn't need the left-handed-hitting Smith to start Friday against Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz , and the Orioles face another lefty Sunday in former Orioles prospect Eduardo Rodriguez, but Smith's inactivity is clogging a valuable roster spot.

