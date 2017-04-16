Orioles closer Zach Britton heading t...

Orioles closer Zach Britton heading to the disabled list with left forearm strain

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

The Orioles will be without their all-star closer for the immediate future, placing Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list with what the team is calling a left forearm strain before Sunday's series finale here. Britton -- 5-for-5 in save opportunities and tied for the second longest consecutive save streak all time with 54 straight converted opportunities --last pitched on Friday.

