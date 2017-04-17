Orioles' Chris Tillman (shoulder) makes rehab debut at Double-A Bowie
With barking dogs providing the soundtrack and the Richmond Flying Squirrels providing the resistance, Orioles ace Chris Tillman made the biggest step in his rehabilitation from shoulder soreness Monday in a rehab start with the Double-A Bowie Baysox . Just before hitting his allotted pitch count, Tillman completed 2 2/3 innings, striking out three with a walk and a run in on two hits, including a home run.
