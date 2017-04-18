Orioles beat Sox, keep on rolling

FEBRUARY 23: Steven Wright #65 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during Boston Red Sox Photo Day on February 23, 2014 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. ORG XMIT: 461756217 less FORT MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Steven Wright #65 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during Boston Red Sox Photo Day on February 23, 2014 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.