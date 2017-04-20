Orioles beat Blue Jays on Opening Day, 3-2; Trumbo hits winning HR
Welcome to the 2017 MLB season, Camden Chatters! The Orioles kicked off the year with quite the game against the Blue Jays on Opening Day at Camden Yards with Kevin Gausman toeing the rubber for the first game of the year. After a scoreless first inning from Gausman, the Orioles offense would have an early opportunity to strike against Marco Estrada .
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
