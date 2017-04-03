Orioles acquire reliever Castro from Rockies
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired right-handed reliever Miguel Castro from the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named or cash. Colorado designated Castro for assignment on Sunday in order to make room for local kid Kyle Freeland, who started the Rockies' home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
