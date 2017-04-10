New Orioles minor league pitching coordinator has many approaches in his arsenal
Facing the daunting task of reversing the perception that the Orioles' pitching program was broken, new minor league pitching coordinator John Wasdin acknowledges that pitching development looks different to every player. Wasdin is using his own long path through the game and all the voices that he's encountered along the way to realize the best way to grow young pitchers throughout the organization is to not have just one way to do it.
