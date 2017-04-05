Nationals reel in Marlins for 4-2 vic...

Nationals reel in Marlins for 4-2 victory

Read more: The China Post

Adam Lind's first swing as a member of the Nationals resulted in a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning while Bryce Harper went deep on opening day for the fifth time in his young career, leading Washington past the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Monday. Stephen Strasburg earned the win, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings, pitching out of the stretch the whole way.

