Morales hits walkoff homer as Jays end 7-game skid with 2-1 win over Orioles

Kendrys Morales hit a walkoff solo homer as the Toronto Blue Jays ended a seven-game losing skid with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Morales turned on the first pitch from Tyler Wilson in the bottom of the ninth for a no-doubt shot over the wall in right-centre field.

