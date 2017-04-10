Monday Bird Droppings: Bullpen worries
The Orioles opened the season with two straight series wins, but laid an egg in the finale of the Yankees series. Is it too early to panic about Darren O'Day ? The rotation? I don't know what your expectations are for Wade Miley , but five Ks notwithstanding, a seven walk outing is...concerning.
