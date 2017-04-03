Mark Trumbo provides walk-off heroics for Orioles on opening day
The Orioles got an opening day walk-off home run for the first time since moving to Baltimore in 1954. Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 11th inning, the Orioles sent Mark Trumbo to the plate to try and break the deadlock.
