Machado put best foot forward on Skittles insoles

8 hrs ago

No, he isn't sticking a bag of the multi-colored candy in his back pocket instead of sunflower seeds. Rather, the Baltimore Orioles third baseman is wearing insoles on his Air Jordan cleats that pay homage to the sweet treat.

