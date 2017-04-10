Liriano, Blue Jays aim to get on trac...

Liriano, Blue Jays aim to get on track vs. O's

14 hrs ago

The Blue Jays are looking up at the rest of the American League East, but they have a chance to balance out their slowest start in franchise history with a four-game series against the Orioles beginning Thursday at Rogers Centre. Baltimore swept a two-game set against Toronto to begin the season, holding the Blue Jays to just three combined runs.

Chicago, IL

