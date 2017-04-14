Kevin Gausman, Baltimore Orioles hand...

Kevin Gausman, Baltimore Orioles hand Toronto Blue Jays sixth straight loss

19 min ago Read more: UPI

Kevin Gausman knew it was a good time to try to step on the Toronto Blue Jays and take advantage of them while they are down. He did just that Thursday night, holding the struggling Blue Jays to five hits and one run in six innings as the Baltimore Orioles won the opener of a four-game series 2-1.

