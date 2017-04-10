Happ set for rematch with Bundy in finale
The Blue Jays and Orioles will have a pitching rematch in Sunday's series finale at the Rogers Centre as J.A. Happ and Dylan Bundy take the mound. Happ and Bundy faced off in the second game of the season on April 5th, a 3-1 Baltimore win.
