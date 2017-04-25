ESPN Adds Baltimore Orioles Vs. Boston Red Sox Game to its Monday Night Baseball Lineup
ESPN today announced an update to its Monday Night Baseball presented by USAA schedule for May 1: the Boston Red Sox, expected to be led by red-hot starting pitcher Chris Sale, will host the Baltimore Orioles and slugger Mark Trumbo at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The telecast will be subject to local blackout restrictions in both the Boston and Baltimore markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC