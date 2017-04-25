ESPN Adds Baltimore Orioles Vs. Bosto...

ESPN Adds Baltimore Orioles Vs. Boston Red Sox Game to its Monday Night Baseball Lineup

ESPN today announced an update to its Monday Night Baseball presented by USAA schedule for May 1: the Boston Red Sox, expected to be led by red-hot starting pitcher Chris Sale, will host the Baltimore Orioles and slugger Mark Trumbo at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The telecast will be subject to local blackout restrictions in both the Boston and Baltimore markets.

Chicago, IL

