Bridwell lands with Angels after release by Orioles
Hereford native Parker Bridwell was signed by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Monday three days after he was released by the Baltimore Orioles. Bridwell, who had been pitching for the Orioles organization for seven seasons and appeared in three games with the major league club last year, was designated by the team on Friday to clear roster space for pitcher Paul Fry, who the Orioles acquired from Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC