Baseball Capsules

Hyun Soo Kim hit a tiebreaking RBI single off Dellin Betances in the seventh inning after a rare stolen base by slugger Mark Trumbo, and the Baltimore Orioles remained the only unbeaten team in the majors by rallying past the New York Yankees 5-4 Saturday. One day after making up a four-run deficit, the Orioles came back from being down 4-1 and improved this season to 4-0.

