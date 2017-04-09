Baltimore Orioles History: First Opening Day Triple Play
While a rare occurrence, the triple play takes place with some frequency in baseball. However, there had yet to be a triple play on Opening Day until this date in 1959, when the Baltimore Orioles turned the feat against the Washington Senators.
